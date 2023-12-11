A Sweet X’mas Spectacle Sparkles Inside The Cocoa Trees’ Revamped Flagship Store in Raffles City Singapore

Welcoming the holiday extravaganza with a festive wonderland of experiential delights, the refreshed store is ready to mesmerise patrons with a series of enchanting surprises, including a live embroidery station that’s set to be its crowning attraction

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2023 - Just in time for the holiday season, The Cocoa Trees bursts onto the scene with a spectacular grand opening of its vibrant, refreshed flagship store in Raffles City Shopping Centre. Featuring a dazzling fusion of experiential shopping and personalisation, the store turns the gift-giving adventure into an artistic wonder.From 15 to 17 December 2023 (3pm to 7pm) and 22 to 23 December 2023 (1pm to 4pm), patrons can watch in awe as skilled artists transform each gift into a uniquely memorable keepsake. At a S$5 fee or with a minimum spend of S$80, they can select jute bags, tote bags, and non-woven gift bags to customise their preferred embroidery.The bespoke experience at The Cocoa Trees doesn’t end there. Patrons are invited to dive into a world of endless possibilities, where they can handpick every detail of their gifts. With an array of exquisite baskets and vibrant ribbons at their fingertips, customers can craft hampers that are personalised expressions of joy and cheer. In addition, they can prepare a custom message to be inscribed on a gift box to celebrate life’s many milestones, whether it's marking a special birthday, welcoming a new baby, or toasting to newlyweds, during the festive season. The choice truly lies in the hands of the giver.Beyond the realm of personalisation, The Cocoa Trees flagship store unfolds as an experiential oasis over an expansive 2020 square feet in Raffles City Shopping Centre. Here, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a captivating array of engaging activities. Expect globally celebrated brands like Fazer, Hershey’s, Jelly Belly, Lindt, Ritter Sport, and more come alive. Each corner of the store offers a new discovery, a new taste, a new experience – it's a chocolate lover's dream turned into reality.The Cocoa Trees in Raffles City Shopping Mall adds a new dimension to this time of sharing, caring and cherishing memories. Seamlessly blending the irresistible charm of chocolate with thoughtful personalisation, the brand invites everyone, from families to chocolate enthusiasts, to create gifts that celebrate the heart and soul of Christmas.Hashtag: #TheCocoaTrees

The Cocoa Trees

Founded under the esteemed banner of FNA Group International, The Cocoa Trees stands as an emblem of trust, quality, and approachability in the confectionery realm. With a singular focus on offering exceptional chocolates, the brand has flourished, bearing testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence. With over 20 stores across Singapore and representing more than 60 globally acclaimed confectionery brands, The Cocoa Trees is dedicated to delighting every customer with a curated selection of the world's finest chocolates.