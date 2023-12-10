Taiwanese man poses as doctor online, shares nude photos of hospital patients

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese police in Tainan arrested a 38-year-old man on Saturday (Dec. 9) night for anonymously posting a series of illicitly obtained nude photos of patients, taken in hospitals, onto social media.

An investigation was launched on Friday (Dec. 8) after doctors at an undisclosed hospital reported the account after recognizing photos of their patients on an X (formerly Twitter) account named “NTR-Dr. Luo under the white coat” (白袍下的NTR-Dr.洛). Police officers eventually traced the account to a Tainan resident surnamed Hong (洪), who works as a medical equipment salesperson, reported UDN.

A report from TVBS stated that on the X account, Hong claimed to be a doctor specializing in infectious diseases, which angered many netizens, who viewed his posts as a serious violation of a doctor’s ethical code. After netizens initially suspected a certain Tainan doctor of involvement, the hospital clarified that the suspect was not a doctor, nor an employee of the hospital in question.

According to reports, while visiting area hospitals, Hong unknowingly photographed patients while conducting demonstrations of various medical equipment. Photos shared on X included pictures of the patient’s genitalia and close-ups of women’s breasts in tight clothing, as well as open wounds undergoing surgical operations.

Hong also included lewd commentary in many of the posts. Reports suggested that many of the photos shared were several years old, and were taken inside operating rooms while Hong was discussing equipment with doctors.

Hong has been charged with violations of medical trust, public decency, and the Personal Data Protection Act. The X account has been deleted and electronic equipment used to store and upload the illegal photos has been taken as evidence, per UDN.