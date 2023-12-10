Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwanese man arrested at Thailand airport smuggling otters in underwear

Suspect caught by airport security officials with 2 otters and prairie dog under his clothing

  425
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/10 15:57
Two Asian small-clawed otters seized at Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport, Dec. 5. (Thailand Dept. of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservatio...

Two Asian small-clawed otters seized at Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport, Dec. 5. (Thailand Dept. of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservatio...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man was arrested at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Dec. 5 after he was caught by customs officers trying to smuggle two otters and a prairie dog onto a Taipei-bound flight.

The 22-year-old man reportedly first put the small animals into his pantyhose and secured the bound pouches around his waist with packing tape. His odd behavior and visible bulges in his pants caught the attention of officers as he was walking through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint.

Information on the incident was shared by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in a Facebook post on Dec. 6. The Taiwanese man will face charges related to trafficking in prohibited goods, removing protected wildlife from their natural habitat, and attempting to export wildlife without a proper license.

Taiwanese man arrested at Thailand airport smuggling otters in underwear
A prairie dog seized by Thai authorities. (Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation photo)

Taiwanese man arrested at Thailand airport smuggling otters in underwear
Suspect carried the animals underneath his clothing. (Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation photo)

Wildlife smuggling operations are a serious problem for Thailand’s authorities. To combat the trafficking of animals, the government passed an enhanced Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act in 2019.

Under the current law, if found guilty, the man may face a fine of up to US$30,000 and between four to ten years in prison. According to reports, the Asian small-clawed otters, which the man attempted to bring to Taiwan, are a protected species.

Taiwanese man arrested at Thailand airport smuggling otters in underwear
(Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation photo)
wildlife trafficking
smuggling
Thailand

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan nabs Thai tourist with heroin valued at NT$100 million
Taiwan nabs Thai tourist with heroin valued at NT$100 million
2023/11/30 14:13
2 arrested in connection to murder of Taiwanese man in Thailand
2 arrested in connection to murder of Taiwanese man in Thailand
2023/11/19 15:18
Taiwanese man with criminal history murdered in Thailand
Taiwanese man with criminal history murdered in Thailand
2023/11/17 17:56
Taiwan foreign minister mocks China's lecturing of Thailand on press freedom
Taiwan foreign minister mocks China's lecturing of Thailand on press freedom
2023/11/13 12:25
New Taiwan envoy to Thailand arrives in Bangkok
New Taiwan envoy to Thailand arrives in Bangkok
2023/11/11 10:42