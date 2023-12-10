Taiwanese man arrested at Thailand airport smuggling otters in underwear

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man was arrested at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Dec. 5 after he was caught by customs officers trying to smuggle two otters and a prairie dog onto a Taipei-bound flight.

The 22-year-old man reportedly first put the small animals into his pantyhose and secured the bound pouches around his waist with packing tape. His odd behavior and visible bulges in his pants caught the attention of officers as he was walking through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint.

Information on the incident was shared by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in a Facebook post on Dec. 6. The Taiwanese man will face charges related to trafficking in prohibited goods, removing protected wildlife from their natural habitat, and attempting to export wildlife without a proper license.



A prairie dog seized by Thai authorities. (Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation photo)



Suspect carried the animals underneath his clothing. (Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation photo)

Wildlife smuggling operations are a serious problem for Thailand’s authorities. To combat the trafficking of animals, the government passed an enhanced Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act in 2019.

Under the current law, if found guilty, the man may face a fine of up to US$30,000 and between four to ten years in prison. According to reports, the Asian small-clawed otters, which the man attempted to bring to Taiwan, are a protected species.



(Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation photo)