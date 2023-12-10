Taiwan approves new ambassador to diplomatic ally Nauru

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru has a new Taiwanese ambassador, following the approval of Joseph Chow’s (周進發) transfer from his former role as representative to Fiji on Sunday (Dec. 10).

Chow graduated from Taiwan’s National Chengchi University (NCCU) and previously served as Ambassador to Nauru between 2014 and 2019, per CNA. Chow will be replaced as representative to Fiji by Taiwan’s former representative to Guam, Paul Chen (陳盈連), who studied diplomacy in the U.S.

The Cabinet approved Chow’s transfer to Nauru after a period of uncertainty about the future of the country’s relations with Taiwan. Nauru is one of 13 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Concern about the future of relations between the two countries arose after Nauru’s former President Russ Kun was immediately ousted via a vote of no-confidence upon returning from a state visit to Taiwan in November. Despite that, CNA reported sources who said no pro-China members were returned to Nauru’s cabinet after the vote, and the new president, David Adeang, is supportive of Taiwan.

Nauru is one of Taiwan’s four diplomatic allies in the Pacific. The island state has a population of just under 11,000 and a land area of 21 square kilometers, a little smaller than New Taipei’s Banqiao District.