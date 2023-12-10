Taiwan president commemorates Human Rights Day: Ill-gotten properties returned to victims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said government-led transitional justice efforts will make the nation's history more conforming to truth, and some wealth wrongfully taken by past autocratic rulers were returned to victims' families.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec. 10), Tsai commemorated Human Rights Day adopted by the United Nations. She said the government's transitional justice projects aim to make historical accounts more truthful, society more united, and democratic governance more forward-looking.

"This year, the government completed four investigations of confiscation of private properties coming without due process during the autocratic rule, and the ill-gotten properties in these cases were escheated to the families of the victims in their original forms or cash compensation," Tsai said. The outcomes of these investigations have been viewed as a milestone.

Tsai said that in the past seven years, transitional justice has been progressing through regulatory, education, and policy sides. A dedicated fund is being initiated to facilitate the work, she added.

The president concluded that a concerted effort needs to be made across education and society. She said this work is already underway and will play an essential role in reaching a consensus.