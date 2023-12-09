'Anatomy of a Fall' cleans up at European Film Awards

German actress Sandra Hüller, the star of this year's European Film Awards, reaped the best actress award for her role in "Anatomy of a Fall," which was also deemed best picture.

The multilingual actress plays a French author, whose marriage gets dissected in court when she is tried for the mysterious death of her husband.

Hüller had received an unprecedented dual nomination in the best actress category, also for her role in "The Zone of Interest."

Both movies were big winners at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where "Anatomy of a Fall" took the Palme d'Or, and "The Zone of Interest" won the Grand Prix, the runner-up to the Palme d'Or prize.

Hüller was born on April 30, 1978 and grew up in the small town of Friedrichroda in rural Thuringia, in what was then East Germany.

Anatomy of a Fall's other prizes

Besides Hüller's Best Actress prize, the acclaimed French film "Anatomy of a Fall" also reaped various other prizes on Saturday.

French filmmaker Justine Triet was awarded Best Director. She was competing against Agnieszka Holland ("Green Border"), Matteo Garrone ("Io capitano"), Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest") and Aki Kaurismäki ("Fallen Leaves.")

The film also won the best screenplay award, as well as European Film 2023.

Its editor Laurent Senechal won the best editing award.



Other award winners this year

Meanwhile, Mads Mikkelsen won the Best Actor award for his role in "The Promised Land." The preiod drama set in the Jutland moors also won the best custom design and best cinematography awards.

"The Zone of Interest," Hüller's other film this season — in which she plays the wife of Auschwitz concentration camp commandant Rudolf Höss during World War II — won the best sound award.

The academy also honored British actress Vanessa Redgrave for her life's work.

Europe's answer to the Oscars, the EFAs were held in Berlin.

rmt/msh (AFP, dpa)