Brucellosis hits sheep on south Taiwan farm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Brucellosis hit sheep in Taiwan for the first time in 30 years, reports said Saturday (Dec. 9).

Three animals at a farm in Pingtung County were found to have been infected with the bacteria, but the risk of further infections was low, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said. The animals had been culled, while the four employees reported no health problems, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The farm was not open to tourists, and staff wore masks, gloves, and other protective gear during working hours, the MOA said. The infections were found during a routine annual check at the farm in Jiuru Township.

During the past 30 years, no domestic Brucellosis infections had been found, though one imported case from Indonesia was registered in 2015. Doctors said that humans visiting farms or drinking sheep milk would not be easily infected, though people working with the animals needed to look out for symptoms, including fever and joint pain, per CNA.