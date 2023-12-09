Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Brucellosis hits sheep on south Taiwan farm

First domestic infections in 30 years

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/09 19:16
A routine inspection turned up Brucellosis in three animals on a Pingtung County farm. (CNA, Pingtung County Government photo)

A routine inspection turned up Brucellosis in three animals on a Pingtung County farm. (CNA, Pingtung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Brucellosis hit sheep in Taiwan for the first time in 30 years, reports said Saturday (Dec. 9).

Three animals at a farm in Pingtung County were found to have been infected with the bacteria, but the risk of further infections was low, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said. The animals had been culled, while the four employees reported no health problems, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The farm was not open to tourists, and staff wore masks, gloves, and other protective gear during working hours, the MOA said. The infections were found during a routine annual check at the farm in Jiuru Township.

During the past 30 years, no domestic Brucellosis infections had been found, though one imported case from Indonesia was registered in 2015. Doctors said that humans visiting farms or drinking sheep milk would not be easily infected, though people working with the animals needed to look out for symptoms, including fever and joint pain, per CNA.
Brucellosis
sheep
infection
sheep farm
Ministry of Agriculture
culling
bacteria

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan calls on China to allow resumption of fruit exports
Taiwan calls on China to allow resumption of fruit exports
2023/12/05 17:40
Woman sues Vietnamese shampoo spa in south Taiwan over ear injury
Woman sues Vietnamese shampoo spa in south Taiwan over ear injury
2023/12/01 16:53
Taiwan boosts antibiotic imports, production due to mycoplasma outbreak
Taiwan boosts antibiotic imports, production due to mycoplasma outbreak
2023/11/29 18:21
Taiwan on alert for surge of paratyphoid fever
Taiwan on alert for surge of paratyphoid fever
2023/11/29 14:25
Taiwan nurse tests positive for mycoplasma
Taiwan nurse tests positive for mycoplasma
2023/11/28 17:44