Taiwan’s China Airlines resumes Singapore-Kaohsiung flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) is resuming flights between Singapore and Kaohsiung to attract more overseas visitors to south Taiwan, reports said Saturday (Dec. 9).

CAL will schedule the flights each Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, per CNA. The aim is to help travelers from Singapore spend more time in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, and Pingtung County, according to the Tourism Administration.

Between January and October, there were seven months during which the number of travelers from Singapore to Taiwan exceeded the levels reached before the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019. Overall, the number reached 98% of pre-COVID levels, revealing the enthusiasm of Singaporeans for travel to Taiwan, officials said.

The new CAL service would give visitors more options, according to the Tourism Administration. They would be able to enter Taiwan at one end of the country and leave from the other.

The government said Taiwan’s 6 millionth visitor of the year was expected to arrive on Dec. 15, with 12 million as the target for 2024.