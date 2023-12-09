Alexa
President reflects on Taiwan's transitional justice

Tsai Ing-wen seeks to make Taiwan a fairer society

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/09 16:46
President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s transitional justice paves the way for the country to move towards a fairer and free human rights-based society, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said during an event marking Human Rights Day on Saturday (Dec. 9).

Tsai said in a speech the government has implemented property restitution. Following investigations by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, four cases of property restitution have been approved, she said.

Properties confiscated from victims during the nation’s martial law era will be returned to them. In cases where direct restitution is not possible, compensation will be provided to the victims for their losses. The committee has already authorized over NT$3 billion in compensation, she said.

Tsai said that transitional justice must be a continuous process. In February, a national action plan for transitional justice education was ratified and released, aiming to enhance communication in society through education.

These transitional justice efforts are intended to help generations of Taiwanese comprehend the harm brought by authoritarian systems, Tsai said.

The president said she looked forward to transitional justice giving the public a more comprehensive understanding of Taiwan's history and pledged to “persist” down this road.
