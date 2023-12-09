Alexa
Taiwan DPP candidate reveals blueprint for presidential election debate

Lai Ching-te, Hou Yu-ih exchange views about youth housing policies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/09 16:06
DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (first right) speaks at a campaign event in Miaoli County Saturday. 

DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (first right) speaks at a campaign event in Miaoli County Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Saturday (Dec. 9) he would unveil his blueprint for the nation during the televised debate scheduled for Dec. 30.

Public Television Service (PTS) will host the debate between the three rivals, Lai Ching-te, Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). Five reporters will be invited to ask questions.

Asked what he planned to say at the debate, Lai told reporters Saturday he would use the opportunity to present his blueprint for the country’s development, per CNA. He said his presentation would expand his support.

During the debate, the candidates will be allowed to use a tablet to underscore their arguments. Lai said that in the past, he had hardly ever used tablets, but he would respect the rules laid down by the organizers of the debate.

The DPP chair slammed his KMT opponent for presenting policies he said were detrimental to young people. Lai said Hou wanted to invite students from China to work in Taiwan, which would affect job opportunities for young Taiwanese graduates, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Hou countered by saying the DPP did not understand how young people had to struggle with low wages and high home prices, per RTI.

The debate between the presidential candidates will be followed by an encounter between their running mates on Jan. 1. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) of the DPP, Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) of the TPP, and Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) of the KMT will exchange views at an event also hosted by PTS.
2024 presidential elections
TV debate
Lai Ching-te
Hou Yu-ih
housing justice

