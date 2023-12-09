Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted east Taiwan Saturday (Dec. 9) at 2:19 p.m., according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The tremor struck at a focal depth of 96.3 kilometers under the Pacific Ocean, 94.4 km southeast of Yilan County Hall. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The quake’s biggest intensity level, which gauges the actual effect of a quake, reached level 2 in Hualien County, the CWA reported. Level 1 was recorded from the Taipei area in the north to Nantou County in central Taiwan and Taitung County in the southeast.