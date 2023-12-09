Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan detects China satellite launch, monitors 10 planes and 7 vessels

Defense ministry confirms satellite launch posed no threat and flight path was toward Indian Ocean

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/12/09 13:49
A Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE was one of three military aircraft China sent into Taiwan's ADIZ Friday. (Ministry of National Defense photo) 

A Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE was one of three military aircraft China sent into Taiwan's ADIZ Friday. (Ministry of National Defense photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s defense ministry reported Saturday (Oct. 9) that it detected a China satellite launch, along with 10 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels in Taiwan's vicinity.

The rocket, planes, and ships were monitored between 6 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 8) and the same time the next day. Of the 10 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

They were identified as a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE drone. No other information on the satellite launch was given beyond it was likely made from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s Gobi Desert.

The defense ministry tweeted on X: “It poses no threat to us because the flight path flew toward the Indian Ocean. We monitored the vehicle's activity and are ready to respond if necessary.”

As usual, in response to China’s plane and vessel movements, Taiwan sent aircraft and "naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLA activity."

So far this month, Beijing has sent 67 military aircraft and 50 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Taiwan detects China satellite launch, monitors 10 planes and 7 vessels(MND photo)
ADIZ
Taiwan
Chjima
China
gray zone
People’s Liberation Army (PLA)
Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane
Shaanxi Y-8
drone
PLA

RELATED ARTICLES

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag on UN site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag on UN site
2023/12/08 17:26
US lawmakers set out defense bill with Taiwan provisions
US lawmakers set out defense bill with Taiwan provisions
2023/12/08 17:12
Taiwan, India ink MOU on science research
Taiwan, India ink MOU on science research
2023/12/08 16:14
Taiwan holds Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with US
Taiwan holds Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with US
2023/12/08 15:06
Taiwan jails ex-colonel for 7 years, 6 months for promise to surrender to China
Taiwan jails ex-colonel for 7 years, 6 months for promise to surrender to China
2023/12/08 13:38