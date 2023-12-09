Alexa
Taiwan prosecutors fail to indict after Mirror TV allegations

Former shareholder AJ Huang had made accusations of Chinese investment in TV company

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/09 13:40
Prosecutors have decided not to indict former Accton Technology Chair A.J. Huang in the Mirror TV case. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors have decided not to indict a business person who alleged Chinese investment in the setting up of Mirror TV, reports said Saturday (Dec. 9).

The launch of the television company has been mired in allegations of government favoritism and illegal practices, with current and former executives and investors caught in legal battles.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office said Friday (Dec. 8) that it would not take action against A.J. Huang (黃安捷), a former Mirror TV shareholder and former chair of Accton Technology Corporation, per the China Times. The business person had reportedly accused former Mirror TV Chair Pei Wei (裴偉) of recruiting investment from China for the project.

Pei sued Huang for defamation, with Friday’s prosecutor statement the result. Investigators said there was no cause to prosecute, because the whole story was based on a vague Line message that was difficult to attribute.

The former Accton chair said the Mirror TV story was an example of corruption and of illegal interference in the media, with business and politics involved.

Huang said that despite the prosecutors’ decision not to act against him, he felt no joy since justice had not been served in the case. He called on the Ministry of Justice and on prosecutors to uncover the alleged illegal practices surrounding the Mirror TV case.
