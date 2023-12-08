Russia's Putin says he will run for president again in 2024

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to run in next year's presidential elections on March 17, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

He made the announcement at a ceremony in the Kremlin to honor the "heroes of Russia."

This will be Putin's fifth run for the presidency, which he is almost certain to win. If he stays in his post, as is widely expected, he will serve as head of state for another six years, until 2030.

Putin's grip on power

After nearly a quarter-century in power, Putin still enjoys widespread support, even though he launched an immensely expensive war in Ukraine that has cost the lives of thousands of his countrymen.

Putin is 71 years old and has already used his influence to change the constitution twice, theoretically allowing him to stay in power until he's in his mid-80s. He is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin.

If he serves another term, he'll beat Stalin's record to become the longest-serving leader of Russia since Empress Catherine the Great in the 18th century.

In 2008, when he stepped aside to become prime minister because of term limits, presidential terms were extended from four to six years. Another package of changes he pushed through three years ago reset the two-term limit to 2024.

Following this controversial constitutional reform, Putin could stay in power until at least 2036.

Putin's tight control over the political system in Russia means that his victory is all but assured, with those who could effectively oppose him either in jail or living abroad.

