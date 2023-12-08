France: Verdict expected in teacher murder trial

Six French teenagers were awaiting the verdict of a juvenile court in France on Friday over the 2020 killing of teacher Samuel Paty.

The defendants — who were mostly between 14 and 15 at the time — face up to two-and-a-half years in prison if found guilty.

They have been charged with criminal conspiracy with the aim of preparing aggravated violence.

The youngest defendant, who was 13 at the time of the attack, is charged with making false allegations after untruthfully claiming Paty had made Muslim students leave the classroom.

What are the charges against the teenagers?

Paty was killed on October 16, 2020, by Abdoullakh Anzorov, a radicalized 18-year-old of Chechen origin. The killing was classified as an act of Islamist terrorism.

The teacher had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class during a debate on freedom of expression.

The teacher's name was later shared on social media. He was later killed outside his Paris suburb school by Anzorov, who was subsequently shot dead by police.

The teens allegedly helped Anzorov by identifying Paty when he left school in exchange for promises of €300-350 ($320-$375).

They have said that they did not know the attacker intended to kill Paty.

The trial has been taking place behind closed doors and French media have been barred from revealing the identities of the accused in line with laws protecting minors.

Eight adults are also facing a separate trial — expected to start late next year — on charges that they aided in Paty's killing.

