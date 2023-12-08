Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market 2024 Size Estimate, Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market revenue was around US$ 22 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 54.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Smoking cessation is considered to be the act of quitting smoking. Nicotine, an alkaloid, pushes people to dependent on cigarettes and other smoking products.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The top market players are investing at a huge rate in the discovery and development of these products, which leads to the invention of different advanced smoking cessation products that further attract youth smokers and drive the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market.

– The high cost of these therapies can lead to a drop in the purchase of these products which can eventually hamper the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market to some extent.

– The growth in smoking-related respiratory illnesses, the rising number of smokers, the rise in public anti-smoking campaigns, and growing awareness of smoking cessation therapies contribute toward the growth of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products industry.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the patterns of smoking because of the other substance usage and other health-related behaviors of smokers. Smokers in various nations have expanded their tobacco consumption since the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products industry in terms of revenue because of the rising government initiatives, presence of key players, rising prevalence of bacterial and viral-related infectious diseases, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice the highest growth rate for the smoking cessation market throughout the forecast period. The major factors that push the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market are the shift of the youth towards the e-cigarette, the growing number of the population who are quitting smoking, free anti-smoking initiatives by the government and organizations, the approved smoking cessation drugs and the rise in market players investing in research and development are leveraging smoking cessation products market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market are: –

– British American Tobacco Inc.

– 22nd Century Group Inc.

– Cipla Ltd.

– Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories Ltd

– GlaxoSmithKline PLC (Haleon)

– Imperial Brands Plc. (Fontem Ventures)

– Johnson and Johnson (McNeil Consumer Health)

– Njoy Company

– Pfizer Inc.

– Perrigo Company Plc.

– Rusan Pharma

– Zydus Cadila

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market segmentation focuses on Product, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

– Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products

– Nicotine Lozenges

– Nicotine Gums

– Nicotine Sprays

– Nicotine Inhalers

– Drug Therapy

– E-cigarettes

Segmentation based on Form

– Gum

– Inhaler

– Tablet

– Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Online Provider

– Drug stores and Retail Pharmacies

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

