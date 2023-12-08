Silk Market Report 2024 Size, Recent and Future Demand, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Forecast till 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Silk market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Silk market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global silk market revenue was around US$ 16.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 34.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Silk is considered to be one of the luxurious fabrics and shimmering textiles that is attaining huge popularity across the world. Some of the key qualities of silk fiber are its lustrous appearance, lightweight, opulent feel, resilience, and strength.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rapidly growing demand for silk protein in sectors like textile, pharmaceutical, cosmetics personal care, and nutraceuticals is the main factor boosting the growth of the global silk market.

– The overall high price of silk is projected to restrict the growth of the silk market in the upcoming years.

– Silk production needs less investment as it does not require complicated equipment and machines for silk production. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the silk market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the silk industry because of the unstable raw material prices of silk, the non-availability of skilled workers, crash in cocoon production. These factors have impacted the demand for silk, cash flow problems, and a significant drop in the working capital. The cancellation of export-import orders because of the restrictions laid by different countries has particularly impacted the silk market. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a negative impact on silk reelers, weavers, silkworm rearers, as well as traders.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global silk market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period. The market for the Asia-Pacific region is highly competitive and leading companies in the market are choosing numerous strategies to garner major share in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global silk market are: –

– Anhui Silk Co. Ltd.

– AMSilk GmbH

– EntoGenetics inc.

– Bolt Threads

– Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Corp.

– China Silk Group Co. Ltd

– Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd

– Xuzhou Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co., Ltd

– Spiber Technologies

– Libas Textiles Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global silk market segmentation focuses on Type, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Others

– Mulberry Silk

– Tussar Silk

– Eri Silk

Segmentation based on End User

– Textile

– Cosmetics and Medical

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

