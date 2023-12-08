Reflective Tape Market Size 2024, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Forecast 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Reflective Tape market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Reflective Tape market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global reflective tape market revenue was around US$ 3.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Reflective tapes are also known as safety tapes and are made from PVC and polyester. This tape is created with aggressive weather-resistant adhesives covered with flexible films which maintains an encapsulation of reflective materials. It is widely utilized to mark or highlight the area and it is visible at night and day.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The sustainable economic growth associated with the rising demand for consumer goods has led the transportation and automotive sectors to notice a significant growth in the demand where reflective tape is widely utilized for moisture and UV protection applications in engine components, interior of containers, under hood parts, and storage vessels. These factors are expected to contribute toward the growth of the global reflective tape market.

– The availability of alternative substitutes over reflective tape may hinder the growth of the reflective tape market.

– Several manufacturers have expanded their production capacities for reflective tapes due to their high demand in construction sites, factories, manufacturing plants, and the petrochemical sector. This is expected to boost the sales of reflective tape in manufacturing and petrochemical plants, therefore, creating lucrative opportunities for the reflective tape market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the growth of the global reflective tape market because of the implementation of the lockdown which hindered its end-use industry and dropped the demand for reflective tape across every sector.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the reflective tape market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing chemical manufacturing, marine, packaging, automotive, construction and building, and other sectors have improved the performance of reflective tape in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global reflective tape market are: –

– 3M Company

– Acme Supplies Limited

– Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– DuPont

– GOMEC

– Henkel AG & Co.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– HS Tape

– Kohinoor Enterprises

– Nitto Denko Corporation

– ORAFOL Europe GmbH

– REFLOMAX

– Scapa

– Shiva Industries

– Tapeindia

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global reflective tape market segmentation focuses on Material Type, Product Type, End-use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material Type

– Plastic Resins

– Rubber

– Foam

– Silicone

– Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Single-sided Reflective Tape

– Double-sided Reflective Tape

Segmentation based on End-use Industry

– Building and Construction

– Automotive

– Sports and Leisure

– Marine

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

