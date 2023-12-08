Textile Fabrics Market Outlook 2024 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2032

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Textile Fabrics market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Textile Fabrics market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global textile fabrics market revenue was around US$ 531.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 942.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Textile fabric is a two-dimensional plane-like structure created from textile materials, having elongation, reasonable strength, and flexibility, utilized for various applications including sportswear, apparel, technical, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The expanded usage of textile fabric in apparel and fashion is the key factor pushing the demand for the textile fabrics market during the forecast period.

– The expansion of the gas and oil sector, surge in investments, and improvements in the chemical industry positively influence the growth of the textile fabrics market.

– There is a substantial demand for branded, premium specialty fibers that promote moisture and heat dissipation at high metabolic rates. This demand is a result of the high demand for active sportswear. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the textile fabrics market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transport restrictions were implemented, which resulted in decreased apparel industrial production, textile raw material procurement, and disrupted supply chains. Therefore, impacted global economic growth by a substantial proportion and harshly affected the growth of the textile fabric market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global textile fabrics market in terms of revenue. This growth is due to the rise in consumer spending on apparel accessories in the region, which is anticipated to boost the market share over the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The leading companies profiled in the global textile fabrics market are: –

– DuPont

– Wolfin Textile Ltd.

– Coville Inc

– China Textile Co. Ltd

– Klopman International

– Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

– Premier Textiles

– Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd

– Whaley Bradford Ltd

– Yi Chun Textile Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global textile fabrics market segmentation focuses on Fabric Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Fabric Type

– Cotton

– Polyester

– Polyamide

– Others

Segmentation based on Application

– Fashion & Clothing

– Household

– Technical

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

