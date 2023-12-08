Indonesia mulls visa waiver for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesia is considering introducing visa waivers for visitors from 20 countries, including Taiwan, reports said Friday (Dec. 8).

At present, only citizens of other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members can enter Indonesia without a visa. The government is eager to promote inbound tourism and is therefore considering extending visa waivers, per CNA.

The list of countries under consideration was based on the numbers of their citizens visiting Indonesia, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno was quoted by CNN Indonesia as saying.

He mentioned the United States, Japan, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and several European countries, but also Taiwan. The policy would encourage high-spending and high-quality tourists, he said.

The government was likely to discuss the visa waivers next month, while it would also consider whether Indonesian travelers received similar treatment from other countries.

Under current regulations, Taiwanese visitors can apply for a visa on arrival or for an Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VOA) for a fee of around NT$1,000 (US$31.84). The document is valid for 30 days with one extension possible.