Germany: AfD in Saxony classified as 'extremist'

The regional association of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Saxony has been classified a right-wing extremist organization, the state's Office for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV) announced Friday.

After Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt, the AfD in Saxony is the third state association to be given the designation.

"There is no longer any doubt about the right-wing extremist orientation of the AfD Saxony," said Dirk-Martin Christian, president of the LfV, the state's domestic intelligence agency.

In the 2019 state elections, the AfD received 27.5% of the vote.

A recent opinion poll put support for the party at 33%, about the same as the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

AfD pursues 'anti-constitutional objectives'

The Saxony branch of the Alternative for Germany party was initially treated as a so-called test case, and since February 2021 as a suspected case.

During the four years of intensive examination, "a large number of statements and political demands," in particular from senior functionaries and elected representatives of the party were collected.

Taken together, these prove "undoubtedly that the AfD state association is pursuing anti-constitutional objectives," explained Christian.

