Taiwan schedules presidential election debate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A televised debate between the three presidential candidates will take place on Dec. 30, reports said Friday (Dec. 8).

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) will face questions from five reporters at Public Television Service (PTS) in Taipei City’s Neihu District from 2 p.m. The event will be chaired by PTS Chair Hu Yuan-hui (胡元輝), per the Liberty Times.

A debate between the three vice-presidential running mates will take place Jan. 1. Hu will also chair the discussions between Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) of the DPP, Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) of the TPP, and Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) of the KMT, with four media representatives asking questions.