Vessel Traffic Management System Market Exploring the Path to Remarkable Growth

The global vessel traffic management system market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global vessel traffic management system market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global vessel traffic management system market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the rising port expansions in the industry. In addition, the growing trend of technologies will drive the growth of the market.

The increasing maritime traffic will surge the trade activities and freight transport operations. As a result, it will drive the growth of the global vessel traffic management system market.

Rising investment in port construction will benefit the overall vessel traffic management system market. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on enhancing maritime situational awareness will boost the growth of the vessel traffic management system market.

The global market will benefit from port authorities using integrated solutions and adopting a 3D vessel traffic management system.

The hefty implementation costs may limit the vessel traffic management system market’s expansion.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19’s rapid growth has wreaked havoc on the Vessel Traffic Management System, causing a global drop in demand and supply chain. The authorities of various countries imposed a lockdown, which limited the growth of the vessel traffic management system market. Travel restrictions banned people’s movement, which ultimately affected the vessel traffic management system industry.

Regional Market

The market for vessel traffic management systems is dominated by Europe, followed by the Asia Pacific and North America. The growth of these regions is attributed to the increasing maritime traffic. Furthermore, the presence of prominent players is driving the growth of the industry.

Competitors in the Market

Saab AB

Thales Group

Rolta India Limited

Frequentis

TERMA

Tokyo Keiki Incorporated

Japan Radio Company Limited

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3 Technologies Incorporated

Transas

Indra Sistemas

Leonardo Finmeccanica

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Signalis

Vissim

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global vessel traffic management system market segmentation focuses on Component, System, End-Users, and Region.

Based on the Components, the Vessel Traffic Management System market has been segmented into

Hardware

Communication

VHF Communication System

RF Communication

Microwave and Network

HMI (Human Machine Interface)

Servers

Navigation

Radars

X-band

S-band

Automatic Identification System (AIS) receivers and base stations

Direction Finders

Surveillance

CCTV Surveillance Cameras

Sensors

Meteorological Sensors

Multi Tracking Sensors

UAVs

Solutions

Sensor Integrators

Routing Monitors

Multi-Sensor Trackers

Electronic Navigation Charts

Service

Maintenance

Operating

Information Service

Traffic Organization Service

Navigation Advice

Assistance Service

Based on the Systems, the Vessel Traffic Management System market has been segmented into

Port Management Information Systems

Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems

River Information Systems

A to N Management & Health Monitoring Systems

Based on the End User industry, the Vessel Traffic Management System market has been segmented into

Commercial

Port & Harbor

Inland Port

Offshore

Fishing Port

Defense

Based on the Region, the Vessel Traffic Management System market has been segmented into

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

