Global Soundbar Market Strategies, Growth Forecasting and Analyzing Trends Through 2030

Key Report Features:

Market Dynamics : Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns.

Competitive Landscape : Gain a comprehensive view of the industry's competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.

Post-COVID-19 Impact : Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market's current situation by region.

Market Definition : Understand the market's scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities.

Sales and Revenue Analysis : Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis : Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics.

Market Effect Factors Analysis : Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape.

Forecasting: Benefit from Soundbar Market size forecasts, utilizing market data, graphs, statistics, tables, and visual representations for enhanced business intelligence.

Introduction

The global soundbar market exhibited a size of US$ 5,194 million in 2021, with a forecasted growth to US$ 9,976.2 million by 2030. Anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030, the market is influenced by various factors shaping its trajectory.

Factors Driving Market Growth

1. Urban Population and Music Enthusiasm

The market is set to thrive with the increasing urban population and a rising interest in music, contributing to the growth of the global soundbars market.

2. Demand for Automated Technologies

The growing demand for automated technologies and a rapid shift in consumer preferences towards portable yet high-performance audio devices are key contributors to market growth.

3. Advancements in Soundbar Technology

Advanced soundbars offering high levels of integration, immersive sound quality, and wireless connectivity are gaining traction, driving the global soundbars market.

4. Product Launches and Industry Advancements

The market is propelled by a surge in product launches and industry advancements. Notable examples include Panasonic’s introduction of the SC-HTB600 Dolby Atmos soundbar and SONOS INC.’s unveiling of the premium smart soundbar, Sonos Arc, in 2020.

5. Mobile Device Usage and Home Entertainment Trends

The growing use of mobile devices, coupled with consumer inclination towards enhanced home entertainment devices, presents significant growth opportunities for the soundbar market.

6. Rise in Audio Content Consumption

The increasing popularity of audio content, coupled with the trend of hosting house parties and get-togethers, contributes to the sustained growth of the soundbar market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the soundbar industry, with reduced consumer spending on electronics due to job losses and reduced wages. Manufacturers faced operational challenges, leading to a temporary halt in the industry’s growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific

The soundbar industry in Asia-Pacific is poised for traction, with China expected to dominate the market due to growing consumer spending. India is forecasted to exhibit remarkable growth, driven by rising urbanization and an increasing employment rate.

North America

North America is set to register significant growth, attributed to the growing consumer spending on electronics.

Key Competitors

Several key players shape the competitive landscape of the global soundbar market:

Polk Audio (DEI Holdings Inc.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

Bose Corporation

Onkyo Corporation

Sony Corporation

Voxx International Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Panasonic Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Edifier International Ltd

Boston Acoustics Inc. (DEI Holdings Inc.)

Hisense Home Appliance Group Co. Ltd

Sonos Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Blaupunkt GmbH

VIZIO Inc.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation is based on Equipment, Technology, Type, Installation, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

Equipment Type

2.1 Channel

5.1 Channel

7.1 Channel

Others (3.1 and 4.1 channel)

Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Airplay

Type

Wall-Mounted

Table-Top

Others

Installation Method

Active Soundbar

Passive Soundbar

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

Independent Retailers

Dependent Retailers Hypermarket and Supermarket Standalone Stores Retail Stores Independent Sellers Others

Offline

Application

Music Players

TV Sets

Computer System

Others

Regions

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key Drivers of the Soundbar Market

Competitive Dynamics: The Soundbar market thrives on competition, spurring innovation, enhancing product quality, and fostering price competitiveness. Companies vying for a competitive edge drive market growth and evolution.

Globalization: The increasing interconnectivity of Soundbar markets on a global scale offers businesses access to expansive customer bases and intricate supply chains. While globalization provides opportunities for market expansion, it also intensifies competition.

Demographic Shifts: Changes in population size, aging demographics, and shifts in consumer characteristics (e.g., urbanization) significantly influence market demand for various products and services.

Environmental Awareness: Rising environmental concerns have given rise to eco-friendly markets, as consumers and businesses seek sustainable alternatives and practices.

Sociocultural Trends: Evolving societal values and cultural trends can impact consumer preferences, effectively steering market dynamics.

Market Research and Data Analytics: Access to robust market research and data analytics tools empowers businesses to gain deep insights into consumer behavior and market trends, facilitating informed decision-making and market development.

Infrastructure Investments: Strategic investments in infrastructure, spanning transportation, communication, and energy, can open up new markets and catalyze economic growth.

Consumer Demand: The pivotal role of consumer preferences, needs, and purchasing power cannot be overstated in driving markets. When consumers demand specific products or services, businesses respond by developing and offering them.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements have the potential to create new markets or revolutionize existing ones. Innovations often fuel market growth by creating opportunities for novel products, services, and industries.

Economic Conditions: Economic factors like GDP growth, inflation rates, and employment levels wield considerable influence over markets. Robust economic conditions typically result in increased consumer spending and business investments.

Overview: Each meticulously crafted report by Report Ocean spans over 100+ pages, presenting a wealth of information through precise tables, charts, and captivating narratives.

