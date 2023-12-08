Smart Meter Market Insights on Growth Prospects and Strategies for Leading Players in 2023-2030

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Smart Meter Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more. Ask for Free Sample Report
Key Report Features:
- Market Dynamics: Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns.
- Competitive Landscape: Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.
- Post-COVID-19 Impact: Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region.
- Market Definition: Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities.
- Sales and Revenue Analysis: Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region.
- Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics.
- Market Effect Factors Analysis: Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape.
- Forecasting: Benefit from Smart Meter Market size forecasts, utilizing market data, graphs, statistics, tables, and visual representations for enhanced business intelligence.
The global smart meter market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global smart meter market is forecast to grow to US$ 28.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing number of projects related to smart cities are forecast to drive the growth of the global smart meter market. In addition, increasing investments in smart meter projects will escalate the market growth during the study period.
Growing urbanization and the development of communication networks will contribute to market growth.
The increasing number of launches and strategic partnerships will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart meter market. For instance, Landis+Gyr introduced Revelo electric meters with advanced grid sensing technology in January 2020. Furthermore, Itron also unveiled a 4G LTE smart meter solution that provides low latency, broad territory coverage, and network longevity benefits.
Favorable government policies and incentives pertaining to the development of smart meters will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, difficulties in the installation may limit the growth of the market.
The growing number of investments from the private and government bodies and laws, such as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), will contribute to the smart meter market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global smart meter market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the wake of the pandemic, various firms were forced to restructure their strategies to survive in the market. COVID-19 affected various economies, which ultimately affected production and consumption of smart meters. Moreover, government focus on the development of smart cities declined and shifted to the healthcare segment. As a result, the global smart meter market witnessed significant disruptions due to the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the smart meters market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the increasing focus on lowering carbon emissions from utility operations. In addition, favorable government policies and significant initiatives towards smart cities will contribute to market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to favorable initiatives by government bodies.
Competitors in the Market
Schneider Electric SA
Landis+Gyr Limited
Itron Incorporated
Siemens AG
Wasion Group Limited
Badger Meter Incorporated
Sensus (Xylem)
Honeywell International Incorporated
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Kamstrup
Elster Group GmbH
ICSA India Limited
General Electric Company
Neptune Technology Group Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global smart meters market segmentation focuses on Meter, Communication, Component, Technology, End-Use, and Region.
Based on Meter Type
Electric Meter
Gas Meter
Water Meter
Based on Communication Type
RF (Radio Frequency)
PLC (Power Line Carrier)
Cellular
Based on Component
Hardware
Software
Service
Managed Service
Professional Service
Based on Technology
AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure)
AMR (Auto Meter Reading)
Based on End-Use Industry
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key Drivers of the Smart Meter Market
Competitive Dynamics: The Smart Meter market thrives on competition, spurring innovation, enhancing product quality, and fostering price competitiveness. Companies vying for a competitive edge drive market growth and evolution.
Globalization: The increasing interconnectivity of Smart Meter markets on a global scale offers businesses access to expansive customer bases and intricate supply chains. While globalization provides opportunities for market expansion, it also intensifies competition.
Demographic Shifts: Changes in population size, aging demographics, and shifts in consumer characteristics (e.g., urbanization) significantly influence market demand for various products and services.
Environmental Awareness: Rising environmental concerns have given rise to eco-friendly markets, as consumers and businesses seek sustainable alternatives and practices.
Sociocultural Trends: Evolving societal values and cultural trends can impact consumer preferences, effectively steering market dynamics.
Market Research and Data Analytics: Access to robust market research and data analytics tools empowers businesses to gain deep insights into consumer behavior and market trends, facilitating informed decision-making and market development.
Infrastructure Investments: Strategic investments in infrastructure, spanning transportation, communication, and energy, can open up new markets and catalyze economic growth.
Consumer Demand: The pivotal role of consumer preferences, needs, and purchasing power cannot be overstated in driving markets. When consumers demand specific products or services, businesses respond by developing and offering them.
Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements have the potential to create new markets or revolutionize existing ones. Innovations often fuel market growth by creating opportunities for novel products, services, and industries.
Economic Conditions: Economic factors like GDP growth, inflation rates, and employment levels wield considerable influence over markets. Robust economic conditions typically result in increased consumer spending and business investments.
Overview: Each meticulously crafted report by Report Ocean spans over 100+ pages, presenting a wealth of information through precise tables, charts, and captivating narratives. Tailor-made for accuracy, these reports offer an extensive view of the market, covering various dimensions crucial for informed decision-making.
