Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Impact of Changing Consumer Preferences in 2023 to 2030

Key Report Features:

: Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns. Competitive Landscape : Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.

The global smart irrigation controllers market was US$ 1,112.4 million in 2021. The global smart irrigation controllers market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,901.4 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing population and declining agricultural lands will surge the growth of the global smart irrigation controllers market during the study period. In addition, depletion of natural resources and the rising need to enhance farm yield will benefit the global smart irrigation controllers market.

Due to the declining agricultural force, the adoption of internet connected solutions is forecast to surge during the forecast period. Smart irrigation controllers are adopted in the residential and commercial industries. Moreover, it ensures the optimum application of water to achieve high crop yields. Moreover, it also reduces operational costs, which will contribute to the growth of the market.

The growing number of agricultural practices will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, favorable incentives by governments to boost crop yield will escalate the market growth during the study period.

The smart city is forecast to be a significant trend, which will increase emphasis on the efficient management of water in commercial and residential spaces. Furthermore, growing urbanization will surge the demand to maintain the green balance. Thus, the market for smart irrigation controllers will grow unexpectedly.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly hampered various industries. Due to lockdown restrictions, the agriculture industry witnessed significant challenges. However, the demand for goods increased abruptly. As a result, agricultural practices were forced to increase to cater to the demands of the population. Thus, it positively affected the global smart irrigation controllers market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart irrigation controllers market is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the contribution of emerging economies like India, China, and Japan. Increasing disposable incomes and high population growth are forecast to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rising focus on agricultural practices and increasing urbanization will increase the demand for efficient irrigation practices. Thus, it will surge the growth of the global smart irrigation controllers market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

The Toro Company

Netafim

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

HydroPoint

Rachio

Rain Machine

ET Water

Galcon Industries

Weathermatic

Calsense

AquaSpy

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart irrigation controllers market segmentation focuses on Component, System, Application, and Region.

Smart Irrigation Market, by Component

Controllers

(Evapotranspiration) ET-Based

Soil Sensor-Based

Sensors

Soil Moisture Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Rain/Freeze Sensors

Fertigation Sensors

Others

Water Flow Meters

Others (includes gateways, routers, and wireless communication equipment)

Smart Irrigation Market, by System Type:

Weather-based

Sensor-based

Smart Irrigation Market, by Application:

Agricultural

Greenhouses

Open-fields

Non-Agricultural

Residential

Turf & Landscape

Golf Courses

Others

Smart Irrigation Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Drivers of the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market

Competitive Dynamics: The Smart Irrigation Controllers market thrives on competition, spurring innovation, enhancing product quality, and fostering price competitiveness. Companies vying for a competitive edge drive market growth and evolution.

Globalization: The increasing interconnectivity of Smart Irrigation Controllers markets on a global scale offers businesses access to expansive customer bases and intricate supply chains. While globalization provides opportunities for market expansion, it also intensifies competition.

Demographic Shifts: Changes in population size, aging demographics, and shifts in consumer characteristics (e.g., urbanization) significantly influence market demand for various products and services.

Environmental Awareness: Rising environmental concerns have given rise to eco-friendly markets, as consumers and businesses seek sustainable alternatives and practices.

Sociocultural Trends: Evolving societal values and cultural trends can impact consumer preferences, effectively steering market dynamics.

Market Research and Data Analytics: Access to robust market research and data analytics tools empowers businesses to gain deep insights into consumer behavior and market trends, facilitating informed decision-making and market development.

Infrastructure Investments: Strategic investments in infrastructure, spanning transportation, communication, and energy, can open up new markets and catalyze economic growth.

Consumer Demand: The pivotal role of consumer preferences, needs, and purchasing power cannot be overstated in driving markets. When consumers demand specific products or services, businesses respond by developing and offering them.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements have the potential to create new markets or revolutionize existing ones. Innovations often fuel market growth by creating opportunities for novel products, services, and industries.

Economic Conditions: Economic factors like GDP growth, inflation rates, and employment levels wield considerable influence over markets. Robust economic conditions typically result in increased consumer spending and business investments.

Overview: Each meticulously crafted report spans over 100+ pages, presenting a wealth of information through precise tables, charts, and captivating narratives.

