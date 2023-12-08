Taiwan exports rise 3.8% in November

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports took a turn in a positive direction by rising 3.8% in November, the government said Friday (Dec. 8).

The total for the month reached US$37.47 billion (NT$1.17 trillion), according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). Exports still fell year on year, declining 14.8% to US$27.67 billion, per CNA.

Information technology and audiovisual products were the star performers, seeing their exports surge by 74% compared to November 2022. In contrast, exports of electronic parts declined by 3.6%, the 13th consecutive month of regression.

Exports for the first 11 months of 2023 totaled US$392.56 billion, a drop of 11.5% from the same period in 2022. Earlier, government officials said they expected exports for the whole year to exceed US$400 billion and reach their third-ever highest annual level.