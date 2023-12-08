Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan exports rise 3.8% in November

Imports decline compared to November 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/08 17:24
Taiwan's exports took a turn for the better in November. 

Taiwan's exports took a turn for the better in November.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports took a turn in a positive direction by rising 3.8% in November, the government said Friday (Dec. 8).

The total for the month reached US$37.47 billion (NT$1.17 trillion), according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). Exports still fell year on year, declining 14.8% to US$27.67 billion, per CNA.

Information technology and audiovisual products were the star performers, seeing their exports surge by 74% compared to November 2022. In contrast, exports of electronic parts declined by 3.6%, the 13th consecutive month of regression.

Exports for the first 11 months of 2023 totaled US$392.56 billion, a drop of 11.5% from the same period in 2022. Earlier, government officials said they expected exports for the whole year to exceed US$400 billion and reach their third-ever highest annual level.
exports
Ministry of Finance
imports

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan calls on China to allow resumption of fruit exports
Taiwan calls on China to allow resumption of fruit exports
2023/12/05 17:40
Taiwan 2023 exports likely to be 3rd highest ever
Taiwan 2023 exports likely to be 3rd highest ever
2023/12/02 20:08
Taiwan receipt lottery announces winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery announces winning numbers for September, October
2023/11/25 14:14
Taiwan’s October export orders fall for 14th straight month
Taiwan’s October export orders fall for 14th straight month
2023/11/21 17:33
Taiwan GDP growth to rebound in 2024
Taiwan GDP growth to rebound in 2024
2023/11/08 13:46