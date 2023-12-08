Taiwan expects 6 millionth visitor next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan expects its 6 millionth visitor of the year to arrive on Dec. 15, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said Friday (Dec. 8).

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the country registered about 11 million visitors per year. Officials have already set 12 million as the target for 2024.

Countries around the world are trying to entice tourists to visit, Wang said. He added that the travel sector in Taiwan also needed to make an effort and attract visitors to new sights, per CNA.

Speaking at a travel sector awards ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that international data showed that more travelers expressed an interest in visiting Taiwan. The sector should work hard to make their visits memorable and turn them into repeat visitors, she said.

The country recorded its 5 millionth visitor in early November, with officials expressing optimism that 6 million visitors by the end of the year would not be a problem.