Anonymous posts Taiwan flag on UN site

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Anonymous" hacked into a U.N. website to call for calm in the Guyana-Venezuela crisis and uploaded Taiwan's flag, emblem, and photos of famous leaders.

An Anonymous representative who goes by the Reddit handle "HaileeSteinfeldFan" told Taiwan News the collective had hacked into the website of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on Wednesday (Dec. 6). The group defaced webpages of the Virtual On-Site Operations Coordination Centre, a web-based information management tool developed and managed by UNOCHA.

The main page (archive) displays the Anonymous logo, followed by the slogan "Taiwan Numbah Wan," Taiwan flag, and Taiwan emblem. Below these are embedded YouTube videos playing Taiwan's national anthem, the Namewee Mandopop song "Fragile," Taiwanese comedian Brian Tseng's (曾博恩) "Taiwan," and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You."



Burmese protesters light up candles to support Operation 1027. (Anonymous image)

Next is a photo of Burmese protesters lighting candles which form the number 1027, which symbolizes Operation 1027, the ongoing joint rebel military operation against Myanmar's military junta. A series of photos of historic figures from Taiwan's history then appear from Sun Yat-sen (孫中山) to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The collective then includes a long diatribe against Google's policy of deleting inactive accounts. Also of note are links to a recent hack at a North Korean news site based in Germany, again to protest Google's "harsh inactive account policy."

The header for the second defaced page (archive) reads "Anonymous calls for calm and peace in regards to the Guyana-Venezeula crisis." In the post, the hacktivists call for steps to be taken to prevent the situation from further deteriorating and to "seek diplomatic solutions that promote stability and cooperation."



(Anonymous screenshot)

Anonymous says that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has had the "ultimate ace card" up its sleeve. The collective cryptically says that the ace card is something "likely horrific" that leads to the "dragon's territory."

Without revealing what the hack is, the group says it is a "trick rather than a treat" and that its temporary moniker is "Swan Lake." Anonymous warned Venezuela that if it goes through with its threatened invasion of the Essequibo Region, it will be forced to launch Swan Lake on the South American country.

On the third defaced page titled "Copypasta" (archive) the group reiterated its claims that the "firsts" achieved by the Soviet Union during the space race were exaggerated and were far surpassed by U.S. accomplishments. They also repeated their argument that because Russian Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin had ejected from his capsule before it landed, he does not qualify as the first man in space.



(Anonymous screenshot)