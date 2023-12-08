Taiwan holds Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the United States held the fourth round of talks under the Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD) on Friday (Dec. 8), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The talks were conducted under a mixed formula, with a delegation headed by Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) present in Washington, D.C. with Jose Fernandez, the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment. Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) led the Taiwan end of the talks by videoconferencing from Taipei City.

Topics for conversation included energy transition, sustainable development, supply chains, and investment, MOFA said. Both sides also exchanged views about strengthening the sharing of information.

Improved training for semiconductor talent also featured on the EPPD agenda, as did the topics of AI and zero carbon emissions. The two sides also agreed they would draw up a list of plans for the next two years, MOFA said.