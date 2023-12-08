Alexa
Capturing Alishan's essence: Winners unveiled in Taiwan photography contest

Alishan's beauty celebrated from enchanting cloud seas to cultural festivities

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/08 11:21
Gold prize winner at an Alishan photography contest, "Red Maples and Cloud Seas on Alishan." (Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters phot...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mesmerizing portrayal of Alishan's cloud seas has earned the gold award in this year's photography contest celebrating the seasonal allure of central Taiwan's mountains.

Entitled "Red Maples and Cloud Seas on Alishan," the winning photograph captures the landscape of Alishan against the renowned backdrop of its sunset and cloud seas during the maple season. Notably, the composition features a heart-shaped formation created by maple leaves at the center, adding an extra layer of fascination.

The silver prize-winning entry showcases the festive spirit of the Tsou people during an ancestral worship event, while the bronze winner captures the tranquility of a tea plantation in Meishan Township at dawn.

The competition, spanning 10 months and concluding in October, amassed 1,774 entries documenting the seasonal and altitude changes of Alishan. The submissions encompassed diverse themes, including natural landscapes, railroads, traditional crafts, Indigenous tribes, and coffee and tea culture, according to the Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters.

The winners of the gold, silver, and bronze prizes will each receive cash rewards of NT$50,000 (US$1,598), NT$30,000, and NT$15,000, respectively, with a total prize pool of NT$260,000. For more information about the Alishan Scenic Area, visit the Facebook page or website.

Gold prize winner, "Red Maples and Cloud Seas on Alishan." (Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters photo)

Silver prize winner depicts a traditional event for the Tsou people. (Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters photo)

Bronze prize winner at an Alishan photography contest captures the tranquility of a tea plantation in Meishan Township at dawn. (Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters photo)
