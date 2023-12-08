Delta to launch 1st-ever direct flights to Taiwan in 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Delta announced that it is planning on offering direct flights to Taiwan for the first time, starting with a route between Seattle and Taipei that is slated to launch in the middle of next year.

In a Thursday (Dec. 7) press release, Delta said it is planning on offering nonstop direct service between Seattle (SEA) and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) beginning on June 6, 2024, pending government approval. This represents the first time Delta is offering direct flights to Taiwan, with its most recent indirect flights to the country arriving at TPE via Narita International Airport in 2017.

Joan Wang, Managing Director – Global Sales, Seattle, said, “This route not only opens new doors to Taipei’s captivating skyline, vibrant night markets, and rich cultural heritage, but it also marks a significant stride in enhancing Seattle's global connectivity." Wang added that, “This strategic addition to Delta's trans-Pacific portfolio is poised to make a profound impact on the Seattle market, fostering increased business and leisure travel opportunities for our discerning customers.”

The airline described Seattle as an important hub for its operations spanning the Pacific. It said the addition of TPE will bring the number of non-stop trans-Pacific destinations offered from Seattle to four, including Incheon (ICN), Tokyo (HND), and Shanghai (PVG).

Jeff Moomaw, vice president of APAC, said, “As APAC demand returns, we are excited to launch our seventh non-stop international market in the Pacific, solidifying our commitment to robust and consistent growth in the region."

The year-round, daily flights to Taipei will be serviced by an Airbus A330-900neo, featuring Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin options. Passengers who opt for Delta One can enjoy a "lie-flat seat" and other amenities, such as "plush bedding made from recycled plastic bottles, more beverage options, and a seasonal chef-curated four-course meal."

Travelers who book Delta Premium Select will have more room to extend their limbs with "a wider seat, deeper recline, an adjustable footrest and leg rest."

The Delta announcement comes amid Taiwan's efforts to boost tourism on May 1 with the Taiwan Tourism Bureau launching a lucky draw for a NT$5,000 (US$159) travel stipend for foreign travelers. In addition, the Tourism Bureau and the Taiwan High-Speed Rail on Dec. 1 launched a program that offers a free high-speed rail ticket to foreign visitors who have purchased a ticket to a destination in central or south Taiwan.