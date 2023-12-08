Y Hotel Hong Kong Commemorates its First Anniversary with Remarkable Offers and Unparalleled Hospitality

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2023 - Y Hotel Hong Kong, a proud member of the prestigious ONYX Hospitality Group's Mosaic Collection, is thrilled to announce its upcoming one-year anniversary in December. To mark this special occasion, the hotel unveils a panoply of exclusive offers and promotions to woo valued guests worldwide. Guests can experience the epitome of luxury and comfort while enjoying significant savings with a remarkable 25% discount off the Best Available Rate (BAR).





Glimpses of Modest Luxury: A Gem in the Heart of Central and Western District



Situated in the vibrant district of Sheung Wan, Y Hotel Hong Kong has quickly established itself as a modern and bustling hotel with a prime city location. It offers easy access to the Central Business District of Hong Kong Island, surrounded by various shopping and entertainment venues. With Sai Ying Pun MTR Station just a short walk away, guests can explore the city's attractions and landmarks with ease. Thirty minutes away from Hong Kong International Airport ("HKIA"), Y Hotel is conveniently located near popular sites such as Western Market, PoHo and the Hong Kong Museum of Medical Sciences. Guests can experience an unmatched blend of recreation and cultural heritage in one distinctive block.



With its authentic taste of dim sum, lively surroundings and picturesque skyline views, Y Hotel Hong Kong offers an unparalleled experience for both leisure and business travellers. Throughout its first year of operation, Y Hotel Hong Kong has garnered praise for its comfortable accommodations, dedicated hospitality and convenient amenities. The hotel features modern rooms and suites equipped with workspaces, free Wi-Fi and en-suite bathrooms, ensuring a comfortable stay.



Indulge in Unmatched Services at Unbeatable Prices



At this carnivalesque one-year celebration juncture, guests can enjoy a preferential 25% BAR with an exclusive offer by booking on the hotel's official website from 8th to 31st December 2023, including all dates. The prescriptive stay period is from 2nd January to 30th June 2024, ensuring ample time to plan a memorable getaway. Special offer is available for the Superior, Deluxe and Deluxe Harbourview Room categories (excluding Suites). Y Hotel Hong Kong prides itself on its exceptional services and amenities. Guests can revel in Y Hotel's modern and well-appointed accommodations, enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property and explore the hotel's terrace, providing a serene space to relax and unwind. The hotel also offers a 24-hour front desk, a multi-lingual concierge, laundry and dry-cleaning services for the convenience of its guests, ensuring a truly relaxing and seamless stay.



To make the most of this enticing promotion, guests must book a minimum stay of two consecutive nights. The offer is prepaid and non-refundable, guaranteeing exceptional value for those seeking an unforgettable experience at Y Hotel Hong Kong. Additionally, it's important to note that specific blackout dates apply. The promotion is not valid for stays between the 10th and 14th of February, the 25th and 29th of March, the 29th and 30th of April and the 1st and 3rd of May 2024, including all dates.



'We are thrilled to be celebrating the first anniversary of Y Hotel Hong Kong,' said Ms. Annie Shum, Area General Manager of ONYX Hospitality Group. 'Over the past year, we have been privileged to welcome guests from around the world and provide them with a memorable stay in the heart of Sheung Wan. We want to express our sincere gratitude to our guests for their support and loyalty, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with them through our special offers and promotions. With the incredible trust and support they have bestowed upon us, I firmly believe we will embark on a journey of even greater prosperity and success together.'



Y Hotel Hong Kong

Y Hotel Hong Kong is a modern and fast-growing hotel located in the bustling district of Sheung Wan. As a member of ONYX Hospitality Group's Mosaic Collection, the hotel offers comfortable accommodations, dedicated hospitality and convenient amenities. With its prime location, Y Hotel Hong Kong provides an authentic city experience, with easy access to the Central Business District and popular attractions.



About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia's hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over five decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers. Visit: www.onyx-hospitality.com

