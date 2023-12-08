Christmas trees transform Taipei into festive wonderland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has transformed into a festive wonderland with over 80 Christmas installations illuminating the streets since November.

The centerpiece is a 17-meter-high "Tree of Lights" at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Taipei Xinyi Xintiandi. Crafted from 10,000 faux plants and adorned with mirrored panels, the tree creates a Scandinavian scene in the heart of the city.

Landmarks like Taipei 101 also offer several Christmas decorations. Visitors can visit the Dior Sparkling Christmas Tree and the Rose Light Gallery on Xinyi Road.

Within Taipei 101, festive spaces like the Elevator Starry Sky, Romantic Flower Gallery, and Christmas Story House invite exploration, while panoramic views await from the 89th-floor observatory, featuring Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and the Rainbow Arch.

The Mandarin Oriental Taipei hotel partnered with the Hand Hand Organization to support the Kinmen Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Association. Their lobby has a Christmas tree adorned with Eurasian otters, an endangered species in Taiwan, while exclusive otter-themed desserts are on sale at Mandarin Bakery, with proceeds donated to the charity.

Le Meridien Taipei teamed up with McLaren to create a unique two-story Christmas installation. The geometric wire frame, illuminated with colored lights, evokes the thrill of the racetrack and embodies McLaren's cutting-edge technology.

Guests can participate in a social media contest by sharing photos of the installation to win a limited-edition McLaren gift. Additionally, the hotel is offering a lucky draw for a stay in a deluxe room valued at NT$27,720 (US$883).

Taipei also has over 40 festive performances planned, including traditional caroling to contemporary shows throughout December.