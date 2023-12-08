Alexa
Chinese balloon crosses Taiwan Strait median line

PLA balloon detected 187 km southwest of Keelung at altitude of 6,400 m

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/08 09:50
Map shows flight paths of Chinese balloon and PLAAF military aircraft. (MND image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that a People's Liberation Army (PLA) balloon was detected crossing the Taiwan Strait median line on Thursday (Dec. 7).

The MND said a Chinese balloon was detected at 11:52 a.m. on Thursday, around 187 km (101 nautical miles) southwest of Keelung at an altitude of approximately 6,400 m (21,000 ft).

The balloon then headed east and "disappeared" at 12:55 p.m., according to the MND.

In addition, the defense ministry also announced that 26 PLA Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft and 10 PLA Navy (PLAN) vessels were tracked around Taiwan from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday (Dec. 8). Of the aircraft, 15 had crossed the median line or entered the southwest sector of the air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
