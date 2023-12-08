Shopee wraps up 2023 with the biggest festive celebration, fulfilling wishes and bringing joy this 12.12 Birthday Sale

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2023 - Shopee closes out the year with its 12.12 Birthday Sale, bringing users’ wishlists to life. This year, 12.12 is set to share the holiday cheer and bring smiles to users as Shopee makes their shopping wishes come true. Shoppers can expect exclusive deals and rewards on their favourite products and brands for all their gifting and festive needs on Shopee, together with a range of festive content and exclusive promotions on Shopee Live.





Everyone can be a part of the celebrations on 12.12 Birthday Sale which features the widest variety of products, made better with $200 cashback, 12% off brand vouchers and 50% off Shopee Live for you to shop and save on your wishlist.



Shopee will also launch its Wish and Win campaign to bring more year-end cheer to users across the 12.12 period. From 3 - 12 December, 120 lucky users will get their shopping wishlist granted by Shopee! Users can simply share a screenshot of their desired item from popular brands such as Nintendo, Sterra, Sony and Medicube, on social media, tag Shopee and use the hashtags #1212BirthdaySale & #ThisOneMyShopeeHaul to win any item they wish for.



Between 1 - 12 December, shoppers can also look forward to exciting rewards at Orchard Road (opposite Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza) where Shopee will also be unveiling its 12.12 Wish Button event! To participate, users just have to beat the timer by pressing the button at exactly 12.12 seconds, and they will walk away with exclusive $12 no min. spend vouchers. Even better, between 3 - 12 December, the first three winners daily to achieve 12.12 seconds, will win the Wish and Win campaign and have their shopping wish granted by Shopee.



Shoppers can also look forward to exclusive deals and promotions including Lowest Prices Birthday Bash, Birthday Flash Deals and Beauty Box Blast. From the latest beauty items to bestselling home essentials, shoppers can hunt for the best gifts and experiences to reward themselves and their loved ones with massive year-end deals from favourite brands like SK-II, Hinomi, Purest Co and more.



Add to cart now these Lowest Prices Birthday Bash deals perfect for gifting:





12am: Medicube Age-R Booster-H Bubble Serum



Medicube Age-R Booster-H Bubble Serum 12pm: [Bundle of 2] New Moon Premium South Africa Abalone 400g



[Bundle of 2] New Moon Premium South Africa Abalone 400g 8pm: Estee Lauder [New 7th Gen.] Advanced Night Repair (ANR) Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex 50ml



Estee Lauder [New 7th Gen.] Advanced Night Repair (ANR) Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex 50ml Stay tuned for more INSANE PRICE DROPS only on 12 Dec



Shop the 12.12 Birthday Sale on Shopee from 3 to 12 December: https://shopee.sg/m/12-12

