Ukraine updates: Kremlin hopes US Congress will block aid

The Kremlin said it hoped US lawmakers would continue to block White House requests for emergency aid for Ukraine amid an internal feud in Washington over immigration reforms.

Republican senators earlier blocked $106 billion (€98 billion) in emergency aid, primarily for Ukraine and Israel, as conservatives balked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.

Meanwhile, Russia said it arrested a Belarusian for allegedly placing explosives on two trains on a key Siberian railroad near the Chinese border on Ukraine's orders.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 7:

New aid pledges to Ukraine at lowest level since war began — study

Ukraine's allies have drastically scaled back their pledges of new aid to the country, which have fallen to their lowest level since the start of the war, according to a Germany-based think tank.

"The dynamics of support to Ukraine have slowed," the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said, adding that new military, financial and humanitarian aid promised to Ukraine between August and October 2023 fell almost 90% from the same period in 2022, reaching its lowest point since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Kiel Institute figures showed that newly committed aid between August and October 2023 came to just €2.11 billion ($2.27 billion), a drop of 87% year-on-year.

Of 42 donor countries tracked by the institute's study, only 20 had committed new aid packages to Ukraine in the last three months, the smallest share since the start of the war.

"Given the uncertainty over further US aid, Ukraine can only hope for the EU to finally pass its long-announced €50 billion support package," the institute said, adding that further delay would "clearly strengthen" Russia's hand.

The 27-member European Union is the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, with Germany and Nordic countries particularly stepping in to fill the gap left by a divided US Congress.

EU countries committed €780 million in heavy weapons to Ukraine between August and October, compared to €500 million in US assistance.

Russia arrests Belarusian over Siberia railway sabotage

Russia said it arrested a Belarusian man for allegedly placing explosives on two trains on a key part of a Siberian railway near the Chinese border on Ukraine's orders.

The arrest came around a week after authorities reported traffic complications in a tunnel on the Baikal-Amur mainline, some 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles) east of Moscow.

"On the territory of the Omsk region, a citizen of Belarus born in 1971 was arrested, for being behind explosions on November 29 and 30 on two trains carrying oil products travelling ... along the routes of the Baikal-Amur railway line in the Buryatia region," Russia's FSB security service said.

FSB said the man's curator was a Lithuania-based Belarusian who it said worked for Ukrainian secret services.

Ukrainian sources told Reuters and AFP that the operations were conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) which wanted to disrupt railway lines in Siberia that Russia uses for military supplies.

Kremlin says it hopes US Congress will block future Ukraine aid

The Kremlin said it hoped US lawmakers would continue to block White House requests for emergency aid for Ukraine amid an internal feud in Washington over immigration reforms.

"It is to be hoped that there remain enough people with sober minds among American congressmen," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Republican senators earlier blocked $106 billion (€98 billion) in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel, as conservatives balked at the exclusion of immigration reforms they had demanded as part of the package.

Peskov accused the White House of attempting to "groom American senators" and trying to "scorch the money of American citizens in the furnace of the Ukrainian war."

The Kremlin has said the end of US weapons deliveries for Ukraine is a prerequisite for peace talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine's military would collapse after a week without Western backing.

US President Joe Biden has led the global coalition backing Kyiv, but support has been waning among Republicans in Congress. His administration has warned that it will run out of money for more Ukraine aid in weeks unless lawmakers act.

Ukraine's Danube port infrastructure hit by Russian drones

A driver was killed and grain infrastructure damaged by a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian grain infrastructure near the Danube River, the governor of the Odesa region said.

Governor Oleh Kiper reported that the drone attack lasted for over two hours overnight. He said that while most of the drones were shot down, some got through, damaging a storage building, an elevator and trucks.

Ukraine's Danube ports have become a key artery for the country's huge volumes of export grain since Russia began blockading the Black Sea after invading its neighbor in February 2022.

Moscow hit Danube port infrastructure with waves of drone attacks in August and September, but the latest overnight attack came after a recent lull.

Ukraine's air force said 18 Shahed drones were launched in total at the southern Odesa region and Khmelnytskyi region, which is in west Ukraine. Fifteen of the drones were shot down by air defense rocket systems and mobile fire groups, the air force said.

dh/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)