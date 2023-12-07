Solar Energy Storage Market Analysis Report | ADARA POWER, BASF SE, BMW, NERSYS, Evonik Industries AG

Report Ocean, a distinguished market research entity, presents an insightful analysis of the Solar Energy Storage market. Crafted by subject matter experts, researchers, and market professionals, this report ensures the highest accuracy by sourcing information from authentic channels. Leveraging methodologies such as S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, the report explores market growth, regulatory dynamics, and innovative strategies in Solar Energy Storage.

Market Overview

The global solar energy storage market demonstrates robust growth, with a valuation of US$ 10.5 billion in 2022. Projections indicate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, reaching an estimated US$ 20.9 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by an increasing demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly energy solutions, despite challenges related to installation costs and financing hurdles for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Methodologies and Insights

To forecast market growth accurately, specialists employ a variety of methodologies, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report explores research technology, prospective utilization, and future advancements in solar energy storage, also considering various regulations and policies.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly energy solutions in commercial and industrial energy storage installations. Installation Cost Hurdles: Challenges related to the upfront cost of installations, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, may impede market growth.

Challenges related to the upfront cost of installations, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, may impede market growth. Blockchain Technology: The growing importance of energy trading with blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies is expected to unlock new market opportunities, facilitating the export of excess energy and boosting demand for solar energy storage.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global solar energy storage market, leading to disruptions in installations and the cancellation of new projects. The shortage of manpower and social distancing norms resulted in slowed installations and a drop in consumer expenditure, affecting the demand for solar products.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the solar energy storage market, with China, as the largest producer of solar power, contributing significantly. The region’s improving performance in solar energy storage batteries and a growing number of investment opportunities in new solar power projects are key drivers of market growth.

Leading Companies

Prominent companies profiled in the global solar energy storage market include:

ADARA POWER

BASF SE

BMW

NERSYS

Evonik Industries AG

KOKAM

Leclanch? SA

LG CHEM

LG Electronics

MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES

Owens Corning

PPG Industries, Inc.

PRIMUS POWER

SAMSUNG

Siemen

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

The Lubrizol Corporation

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Overview

The global solar energy storage market segmentation focuses on Type, Installation, and Region:

Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Flow Battery

Others

Installation:

On grid

Off grid

Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Conclusion

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the solar energy storage market, addressing key factors influencing growth, regional dynamics, and the competitive landscape. Stakeholders can leverage this information to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the solar energy storage industry.

