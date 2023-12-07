Dairy Testing Market Future Aspect Analysis and Current Trends by 2023 to 2032

“Dairy Testing Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Dairy Testing Market by region.

Global Dairy Testing Market is valued at approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

More than six billion people worldwide consume milk and dairy products, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (US). End users must have access to safe, high-quality milk and dairy products that are free of pathogens, dioxins, heavy metals, and adulterants that could be harmful. Dairy testing helps producers stay compliant with rules governing labelling, allowed pollutants limits,eliminating dishonest business practises, and reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses, toxicity, or poisoning. Eating food contaminated with pesticides, toxins, bacteria, and heavy metals is the main cause of foodborne diseases. According to a 2019 WHO estimate, approximately 23 million people in Europe become ill after eating contaminated food, with 4,700 deaths occurring each year. Dairy is a major source of foodborne illness all over the world, with raw and unpasteurized milk, cheese, and ice cream being the main sources of contamination. Pathogenic contamination can occur if raw milk is handled improperly before or after pasteurisation.

New product developments and strategic collaborations among top companies seeking to expand are two factors expected to drive global market growth in the future. Bureau Veritas acquired AET in September 2021, which specialises in laboratory testing, product development, and sustainability testing. The company is also well-known for its research and development services. The acquisition aimed to expand BV’s global network and client portfolio. Aet’s revenue in 2020 is expected to be EUR 20 million. In December 2020, SGS completed the acquisition of Synlab, which was completed in January 2021. Synlab is a leading European environmental, food testing, and tribology service provider, with a 2019 revenue of Euro 202 million. Several factors, including a lack of institutional coordination, equipment, technical skills, and expertise for implementing legislation at the grassroots levels, as well as a lack of updated standards in some countries, are impeding the growth of the food sample testing market.

The key regions considered for the global Dairy Testing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the abundance of processing businesses in the region and the tight laws governing the production of nutritious and safe food, North America is thought to have the world’s largest dairy testing market. Due to the need for dairy products among the population of the region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to increase strongly during the projected period.

Major market players included in this report are:

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins

Intertek

TUV SUD

TUV NORD GROUP

ALS Limited

Merieux NutriSciences

Neogen Corporation

Romer Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Safety Testing

Quality Testing

By Technology:

Traditional Technology

Rapid Technology

By Product:

Milk & Milk Powder

Cheese, Butter & Spreads

Infant Food

Ice Cream & Desserts

Yogurt

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Dairy Testing manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Dairy Testing by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Dairy Testing in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

