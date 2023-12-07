Clamp Meter Market Share to Show Steady Growth in Future 2023-2032

“Clamp Meter Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Clamp Meter Market by region.

Global Clamp Meter Market is valued at approximately USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.49% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Several clamp meters are available for industry-specific applications. On-field services, measurement safety, and others are examples of these applications. Its use is also prevalent in manufacturing units such as electronics, electrics, construction, and automotive, which drives clamp meter sales. Another factor driving the growth of the clamp meters market is the requirement to take accurate readings of the current flowing through a machine on a regular basis. Furthermore, because there is no physical contact between the conductor and its jaws, clamp meters are completely safe to use. Champetres measure to the nearest tenth or hundredth of a unit, whereas a digital multimeter can measure in milliunits, which is one of the major factors limiting the clamp meters market’s growth. Key players are making strategic moves to leverage significant share in the market.

For instance, A maker of electrical, cutting-edge construction-grade products for the irrigation, gas utility, and landscape lighting markets, King Innovation was acquired by Power Products, LLC in May 2018. The company’s product line will be widened by this acquisition, enabling it to enter new markets and grow quickly in the electrical channel. Similarly, in 2018, Hioki introduced the AC Clamp Meter CM3289 with true RMS measurement. The CM3289 is an improved version of the AC Clamp Meter 3280-20F with a lower-profile sensor for easier use in tight spaces. Furthermore, the growing power generation and construction industries are driving up demand for clamp meters. Clamp meters are required for maintenance of the various types of wires and electric instruments used in the power generation industry.

The key regions considered for the global Clamp Meter market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of the region’s extensive industrialization, Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly appealing market for clamp meter manufacturers. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most prosperous market in the coming years, owing to an increasing number of manufacturing companies focusing on expanding their operations and manufacturing units across Asia Pacific. Across the globe, the most promising and developing countries in North America will dominate the second market share within the next forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Fluke Corporation

Ideal Industries

Amprobe Instrument Corporation

Extech Instruments

Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works Ltd.

UEi Test Instruments

Chauvin Arnoux Group

Etekcity Corporation

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Sperry Instruments

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Current transformer (AC) clamp meters

Hall effect (AC/DC) clamp meters

Flexible (AC) clamp meters

By Application:

Industrial equipment

Industrial controls

Electrical systems

Other commercial

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

