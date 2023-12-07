Cervical Disc Prosthesis Market Detailed Analysis by Figures, Viewpoint, and Developments

“Cervical Disc Prosthesis Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cervical Disc Prosthesis Market by region.

Global Cervical Disc Prosthesis Market is valued at approximately USD 252.97 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cervical disc Prosthesis is a replacement surgery entails removing a diseased cervical disc and replacing it with an artificial disc. The ageing of the population, rising demand for less invasive surgeries, improvements in cervical disc prosthesis technology, business strategies adopted by major players, and rising healthcare costs are some of the major factors driving this market. For instance, in February 2021, NuVasive, Inc., a pioneer in the development of spinal technology, purchased Simplify Medical, a private firm and the maker of the Simplify Cervical Artificial Disc for Cervical Total Disc Replacement. The increasing prevalence of degenerative disc disorders, an increase in the number of sports-related injuries and trauma cases, and increased product development activities are some of the key drivers influencing the market.

Furthermore, lower back pain is one of the most common symptoms of an underlying spine-related illness, which increases the market’s potential. Furthermore, in order to address the drawbacks of spinal fusion surgeries, non-fusion techniques such as cervical disc prostheses are gaining traction among end-users, resulting in increased demand for cervical discs globally. Economic prosperity in major developing regions would increase demand for such products, resulting in market expansion. However, high costs and risks associated with surgery are hampering the market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Cervical Disc Prosthesis market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global market and accounted for the largest share Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market is the growing geriatric population pool. Constant improvements in quality of life and total life expectancy, owing to advancements in healthcare facilities and rising disposable income levels, also contribute to market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic, Plc

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Inc.)

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Centinel Spine, Inc.

AxioMed Spine Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Disc Type:

Metal-On-Polymer (M-o-P)

Metal on Metal (M-o-M)

By Indication:

Myelopathy

Radiculopathy

Neck Pain

By Material:

Stainless Steel

Cobalt Chromium

Titanium

Others

By End-use:

Hospitals

Orthopedic and Trauma Centers

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Cervical Disc Prosthesis manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Cervical Disc Prosthesis by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Cervical Disc Prosthesis in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

