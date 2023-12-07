Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market to Witness Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2032

“Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes Market by region.

Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market is valued at approximately USD 3.70 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Meat binders are naturally occurred compounds which are abundant in a variety of vegetables, cereal flours, fruits, and other foods Aside from these benefits, a high fibre diet lowers the risk of colon cancer, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and a variety of other diseases. Furthermore, due to their physicochemical properties, many fibres can help to improve the colour, texture, and sensorial characteristics of foods rather than providing nutritional benefits. Fiber inclusions may aid in the reduction of calorie content in foods. The growing demand for non-meat and greener alternatives has fueled the global cultured meat market. Over the forecast period, rising demand for global cultured meat is expected to drive growth in the scaffolders market. Data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predict that by 2025, global meat output would have increased by 16% compared to the base period of 2013-2015.

Rising meat consumption, combined with rising demand for nutritional meat, is expected to support the growth of the cultured meat market during the forecast period. Matrix Meats expanded its team and accelerated production in January 2021 by collaborating with 14 cultivated meat producers from seven countries. Similarly, Myoworks is developing a scaffolding technique for meat manufacturers to accelerate product development processes (2020). However, international regulatory bodies are tightening food safety and quality regulations. In addition to food testing and certification, these international regulatory bodies require manufacturers to adhere to food labelling rules and regulations which is expected to hamper the market growth. The eco-friendliness of cultured meat, on the other hand, may pique the interest of researchers, eco-activists, scientists, and non-profit organisations for product development and commercialization due to its 99 percent lower land consumption, up to 96 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions, and up to 90 percent lower water consumption.

The key regions considered for the global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of the shift from a cereal-based diet to a protein-based diet, developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa are expected to account for significant growth over the next ten years. This rising protein consumption trend is expected to present a number of opportunities for meat processors and food companies to invest in alternative meat proteins such as cultured meat to meet consumer demand.

Major market players included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Kerry

Ingredion

Roquette Freres

DaNaGreen

Excell

Matrix Meats

Myoworks

Mosa Meat

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Binders for meat & meat substitutes

Scaffolders for cultured meat

By Application:

Meat Products

Meat Substitutes

Cultured Meat

By Meat Type:

Beef

Pork

Fish

Poultry

Other Meat

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Binders and Scaffolders for Meat and Meat Substitutes in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

