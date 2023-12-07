Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market 2023 Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2032

“Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market by region.

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 1031.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.12% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Transfection is referred to as a process of artificially introducing nucleic acids (like RNA or DNA) into the cells by the usage of reagents and equipment. These reagents and equipment are connected with nucleic acids and target cell membrane for the study of gene mutation, protein function, and gene function & expression. Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, growing R&D investment by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and a surge in demand for synthetic genes are creating a lucrative market demand across the globe. According to Statista, in 2020, the total overall R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical sector accounted for USD 198 billion and it is projected to reach around USD 248 billion by the year 2025. However, several concerns associated to reduce cytotoxicity and immunogenicity impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing development of nanotechnology & drug delivery systems and growing advancements in transfection technologies are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share of USD 338.8 million owing to the growing investment in technological advancements in transfections and rising R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.36% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising cases of chronic disorders, and the rising emphasis on the introduction of DNA plasmids, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

MaxCyte Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

Polyplus-transfection SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Lonza Group

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Mirus Bio LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Reagents

Instruments

By Application:

Biomedical Research

Gene Expression Studies

Cancer Research

Transgenic Model

Protein Production

Therapeutic Delivery

By End-Use:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Transfection Reagents and Equipment manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Transfection Reagents and Equipment by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Transfection Reagents and Equipment in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

