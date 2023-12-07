IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market Statistics, Trends, Analysis Size and Growth Factors by 2032

“IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market by region.

Global IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market is valued at approximately USD 3.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring offer real-time visibility into asset utilization and insights. This tracking and monitoring system is leveraged with connected devices and sensors to allow remote management and monitoring of an asset’s geopositioned into load distribution and operations cycle times to improve productivity. The surging adoption of intelligent connected devices and sensors, the rising deployment of cloud computing platforms, and the increasing use of IoT technologies in factory automation are the key factors propelling the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista, in 2019, there were nearly 8.6 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices accounted. And it is anticipated to grow and likely reach around 23.1 billion devices by 2027. Accordingly, the rapid penetration of IoT-connected devices is stimulating the demand for IoT-based Asset Tracking and Monitoring, which is accelerating the market growth across the globe. However, rising security concerns related to IoT technologies and lack of interoperability and standardization hamper the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing adoption of data analytics and 5G technologies in the automotive sector and data monetization attributed to AI and IoT convergence are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing spending on technological advancements, and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated fastest growing region over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing productivity of well-planned asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and monitoring, as well as rising profitability by using IoT solutions, would create lucrative growth prospects for the IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Quectel

Sierra Wireless

Thales Group

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor

GosuncnWelink Corporation

Laird Connectivity

Semtech Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Connectivity Type:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular

NB-IoT

LoRa

SigFox

UWB

GNSS

Others

By Application:

Livestock Monitoring

Automotive

Railways

Aviation

Manufacturing

Cold Chain Monitoring

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of IoT based Asset Tracking and Monitoring in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

