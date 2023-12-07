Cloud Storage Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2023-2032

“Cloud Storage Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cloud Storage Market by region.

Global Cloud Storage Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

A computer data storage technology known as “cloud storage” stores digital data in “logical pools.” Cloud storage is controlled and operated by a third-party service provider with one or more servers in one or more locations. This allows companies to use and update the same data from various locations remotely. The increasing data volumes across enterprises, the rising trend of providing a remote workforce with ubiquitous access to data and files, coupled with the growing investment in novel information technology solutions are the key factors driving the market growth around the world. For instance, according to Statista, in 2020, the overall enterprise data volume for cloud repositories was estimated to account for nearly 221 terabytes worldwide and the figure is projected to grow and likely to reach around 498 terabytes by 2022. Thereby, the rising data volume by the enterprises is propelling the demand for cloud storage, which is accelerating the market growth in the impending years. However, rising data privacy and security concerns and latency and network outage issues related to public cloud environments impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing integration of AI to achieve data integrity and the rise of containerization is anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Cloud Storage Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of digital business strategies and rising inclination toward cloud services by enterprises. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing emphasis on providing enhanced customer services, as well as the growing digitalization, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cloud Storage Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Dell Emc

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

VMware, Inc (U.S)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Deployment Type:

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Cloud Storage manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Cloud Storage by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Cloud Storage in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

