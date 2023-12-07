3D Printed Drugs Market 2023 Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2032

“3D Printed Drugs Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the 3D Printed Drugs Market by region.

Global 3D Printed Drugs Market is valued at approximately USD 72.02 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

3D printed drugs are prescriptions created with the 3D printing process to provide individuals with safe and effective tailored medications. These drugs don’t need to be swallowed whole because of the unitary porous architecture that makes it simple for them to scatter in the mouth. It makes it simple for producers to alter the size, shape, appearance, and rate of distribution of a variety of medications. The market is booming as a result of rising demand for personalized drugs and rapidly expanding R&D activities supporting 3D printing. By producing personalized medical therapies, this technology creates promising opportunities for improving patient care. To make pharmaceuticals safer and more effective, pharmaceutical research companies have also been looking into the development of more specialized remedies since the establishment of the United States Personalized Medicine Initiative in 2015. As a result, demand for 3D-printed drugs is expected to increase in the coming years. Increased investments by operating players in the production of advanced and effective 3D printed pharmaceuticals, as well as breakthroughs in 3D printing technology, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

CurfiyLabs and Natural Machines, for example, collaborated in March 2022 on the production of these medicines based on the needs of individual patients. This is expected to allow pharmacies and hospitals to receive medications more quickly. However, the adverse effects of these drugs, the development of illicit drugs using 3D printing and the absence of government restrictions for 3D printed goods are two factors that are limiting market expansion. On the other hand, growing public knowledge of the advantages of these medications, such as their rapid solubility, along with breakthroughs in healthcare systems and technology in emerging nations, are anticipated to create a wide range of potential for market expansion.

The key regions considered for the global 3D Printed Drugs market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has the largest market share in the 3D printed drugs market and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increased investment in healthcare research and development are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific 3D printed drugs market. The Europe region is also expected to grow satisfactorily during the forecast period, owing to rising health consciousness among Europeans.

Major market players included in this report are:

Extend Biosciences

BioDuro

Affinity Therapeutics

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

FabRx Ltd

Hewlett Packard Caribe

Merck

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Inkjet Printing

Fused Deposition Modeling

Stereolithography

ZipDose Technology

By Application:

Orthopedic

Neurology

Dental

Others

By End-use:

Hospitals & clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of 3D Printed Drugs manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of 3D Printed Drugs by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of 3D Printed Drugs in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

