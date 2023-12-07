Digital Textile Printing Market Development, Application, Type, Segment, Forecast Till 2032

“Digital Textile Printing Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Digital Textile Printing Market by region.

Global Digital textile printing Market is valued at approximately USD 2.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Digital textile printing is a printing process that uses inkjet technology to imprint colourants onto textile and clothing fabric. As an alternative to screen printed fabric, this technology enables production of mid- to small-run cycles, one-off items, and even extended runs. Growing use of Digital Textile Printing Technology to save on water, ink, and energy. In comparison to screen printing, the use of digital textile printing equipment uses far less water. With screen printing, approximately 50-60 litres of water are used for every metre of fabric, however, in digital textile printing, water consumption is decreased to 10 litres per metre due to the absence of washing and fixing of screens. Furthermore, the use of digital textile printing equipment reduces colour or ink waste. When compared to screen printers, the usage of digital textile printers can lower electricity consumption by 60%. However, the growing popularity of digital advertising media is the major factor hampering the market growth in the forthcoming period.

The key regions considered for the global Digital textile printing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The market for digital textile printing is dominated by Europe. Italian producers account for the largest portion of the European market for digital textile printing. Due to an increase in the need for digital textile printing in Italian fashion sector, Italy now dominates the European continent. Additionally, throughout the projected period, the existence of numerous fashion industries in Milan, Rome, Palermo, and Venice drives demand for digital textile printing.

Major market players included in this report are:

The M&R Companies

Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik Ag)

Electronics For Imaging Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Roq International

Sawgrass Technologies Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Spgprints B. V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Substrate:

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

By Ink Type:

Reactive

Acid

Direct Dispense

Sublimation

Pigments

Others

By End-Use:

Clothing

Household

Technical textiles

Display

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Digital Textile Printing manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Digital Textile Printing by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Digital Textile Printing in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

