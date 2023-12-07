Network as a Service Market Gross Margin, Status and Future Forecast 2032

“Network as a Service Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Network as a Service Market by region.

Global Network as a Service Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2031.

Network as a service (NaaS) is a virtual networking business model or outsourcing model for networking, private network interconnect, transport, multi-cloud, cloud, hybrid, programmable networking, and API-based operation to WAN services. It allows organizations to outsource the deployment, provisioning, maintenance, network management, and lifecycle management of network infrastructure. The surging adoption of cloud services among large and small enterprises, rise in the development of new data center infrastructures, and increasing integration of SDN with existing network infrastructures are the key factors fostering the global market growth. For instance, according to Statista, in 2020, the cloud application market accounted for USD 133.6 billion, and the amount is constantly growing and is expected to reach USD 168.6 billion by the year 2025. Therefore, the rising demand for cloud applications is burgeoning the market growth around the world. However, rising concerns for data security and privacy and loss of WAN connection influence the business network activities that are hindering the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising adoption of a hybrid working model and growing demand for SDN- and NFV-based cloud-native solutions to replace traditional networking models are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Network as a Service Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America is expected to be the leading region in terms of market share due to rising development and network automation as well as growing adoption of cloud based service. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of a hybrid working model, as well as the rise in innovation in enterprise IT, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Network as a Service Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

VMware Inc.

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Alcatel Lucent S.A

Brocade Communication Systems, Inc,

Ciena Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Types of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

LAN-as-a-Service

WAN-as-a-Service

By Application:

Cloud-based Services (vCPE)

Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)

Integrated Network Security-as-a-Service

Wide Area Network (WAN)

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

By End-User:

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

