G7 leaders insist Taiwan Strait peace essential to world security, prosperity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Group of Seven (G7) statement on Wednesday (Dec. 6) made clear that "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" were essential to the world's "security and prosperity."

G7 was held virtually and reaffirmed its commitments made at the political and economic forum's summit earlier this year in Hiroshima, Japan.

It addressed the East and South China seas situation, saying it was "seriously concerned," in its "G7 Leaders' Statement." It also strongly opposed any attempts to change the status quo through "force or coercion."

"We reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to security and prosperity in the international community," the statement read. "There is no change in the basic positions of the G-7 members on Taiwan, including seven stated one China policies. We call for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues," the statement read.

The statement added there was "no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea." Also, it was "legally binding" for China to keep to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which had ruled on these claims.

The G7 countries also took a shot at China by saying it was concerned about human rights in Tibet and Xinjiang. The group added China should "honor its commitments" to the agreed "high degree of autonomy" for Hong Kong.

It called on China to stick to the Vienna Convention and warned against its "interference activities aimed at undermining the security and safety of our communities." These activities were a threat to "democratic institutions" and harmed economic prosperity, the statement added.

G7 is a group of seven (strictly, 7.5 since the EU is a “non-enumerated member”) countries including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, U.K., and the U.S.