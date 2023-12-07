Alexa
India representative visits Taiwan's National Human Rights Commission

Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav lauds commission's work to protect disadvantaged groups

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/07 19:37
India representative to Taiwan Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav and National Human Rights Commission chair Chen Chu. (NHRC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India representative to Taiwan Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav met with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chair Chen Chu (陳菊) on Thursday (Dec. 7) to discuss human rights issues.

Yadav acknowledged the NHCR’s promotion of human rights, including the protection of disadvantaged groups such as foreign migrant workers in Taiwan, according to an NHRC press release. He thanked Chen for her previous visit to India and hoped for strengthened exchanges between both sides for human rights, education, and culture.

Chen said she was happy to have led a delegation to Delhi, India to attend the Asia Pacific Forum’s 2023 Biennial Conference in September.

Chen and her peers also highlighted the shared values of freedom, democracy, and human rights between India and Taiwan. They said Mahatma Gandhi's nonviolent civil disobedience movement had a significant impact on Taiwan's democracy.

The commission lamented the recent discrimination and misunderstanding toward Indian laborers in Taiwan due to misinformation online. It reiterated its commitment to eliminating discrimination and defending the dignity, equality, and rights of all foreign workers in Taiwan.
